City leaders unveil renderings for vitalization to old Hickory Hollow Mall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Happening on Thursday, city leaders will give the community an inside look into revitalization plans for the old Hickory Hollow Mall. A community meeting is happening at 6 p.m. at the Southeast Community Center.

The city bought the property last year for $45 million with the plans to give it new life to better serve the growing neighborhoods surrounding it.

There's been a handful of community meetings to make sure city leaders are including what people want to see most. Some of the ideas include a vibrant, walkable place for the entire community, community kitchen, shared workspaces, children's museum and even art spaces.

The new renderings show some of that included like an arts square, place for picnics and even a giant outdoor screen for sports.

At the time of purchase, Metro also had planned to create the Antioch Performing Arts Center for programs including dance, visual arts and theater.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center also originally signed a "letter of intent" to negotiate a long-term lease for at least 600-thousand square feet for health-care related services to mimic 100 Oaks, but that letter was non-binding and there's no update on whether or not they'll still be included in final plans.

A lot of big things though are happening in Antioch not far from there... work to build the Tanger Outlets is wrapping up to open soon.