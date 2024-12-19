City of Columbia will soon get 12 state-of-the-art tornado sirens

COLUMBIA, Tenn (WTVF) — It’s been seven months since the devastating EF3 tornado struck Maury County, leaving a path of destruction through Columbia and Spring Hill. The powerful storm, which hit on May 8, 2024 — with winds reaching 140 mph — damaged homes and businesses, and tragically took the life of a beloved community member.

The tornado left a significant impact, with around 100 homes damaged across the county.

Columbia Mayor Chaz Molder says it's an event he will never forget.

“We had a life that was lost and livelihoods that were lost, and we knew then that it would take weeks and months, and perhaps even more to fully recover,” Molder said.

The life lost that day was Cheryl Lovett, a mother, grandmother, and loyal employee of Stan’s Restaurant. Cheryl had retired the same day she was killed in the storm.

“There certainly is recovering, there is healing, but perhaps those storms left a wound that will never be fully healed,” Molder said.

While Columbia had systems in place to warn residents of severe weather, the city did not have tornado sirens.

“I can remember the very first tornado or tornadic activity that had occurred in my first term in office in 2018 and wondering why we didn't have sirens,” Molder said.

Now, more help and resources are on the way thanks to a $420,000 grant through the 2024 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Imminent Threat Program.

It will fund the installation of 12 strategically placed sirens throughout the city. This critical funding was secured in partnership with the South Central Tennessee Development District (SCTDD).

“These are very 21st-century-esque sirens,” Molder said. “It’s not just an old siren that makes a loud noise during a storm. While it can do that, it will also be able to provide verbal commands or instructions in the aftermath, or in the event of some other type of tragedy that could occur.”

Molder said these sirens are a resource that will help save lives, providing residents with more reliable warnings in future emergencies.

“I think there's a sigh of relief that we have learned from a tragic event and have come out of it with better practices going forward. I think that’s what our community expects their government to do.”

As part of the healing process, the city plans to test these new sirens on May 8, 2025—marking the one-year anniversary of the tornado. Molder sees this as both a necessary precaution and a fitting memorial to the lives affected by the storm.

