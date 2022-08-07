City of Crossville swears in 3 new police officers

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The City of Crossville Police Department swore in three new officers to its force this week.

Jacklyn Grant, Gage Gunnels and Jessie Henson took their Oaths of Office on Monday at 8:15 a.m.

The ceremony took place at the Crossville City Courtroom of the City of Crossville Police Department. Crossville City Judge Ivy Gardner Mayberry issued the Oaths to the recruits.

Officers Grant, Gunnels and Henson will begin their Field Training program immediately and attend Tennessee Police Academy in the coming year.

“I’m pleased to welcome Officers Grant, Gunnels and Henson, proudly, into our family,” said Chief Brooks. “With many agencies struggling to find good, professional candidates, we are very proud that we have built a department that has attracted the best candidates.”