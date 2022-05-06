City of Dickson Police Department mourning officer's death

DICKSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — City of Dickson Police Department officials announced the death of one of their officers after he experienced a brief illness.

Officer Zack McCay died May, 5. He was 45.

He joined the force in 2017. Prior to becoming a police officer, he was in the United States Marine Corps and the United States Army Reserve.

“Zack will be tremendously missed by his family in blue and the public he served,” Dickson Police Department Chief Jeff Lewis said. “He was a great officer who always had a positive attitude and a contagious smile.”

Funeral arrangements for Officer McCay will be announced at a later date. He was escorted by dozens of local and regional law enforcement officers from Nashville to Taylor Funeral Home Thursday night.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer, and daughter, Kaylee.

