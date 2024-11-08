City of Dickson to host free self defense class on November 23

DICKSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — The City of Dickson is hosting a free self defense class on November 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dickson County High School wrestling room.

Attendees are able to learn simple and effective techniques, gain awareness skills to avoid being a target and can practice in a safe and respectful environment.

Space is limited, so if you would like to attend, contact Capt. Blackwell at jblackwell@cityofdickson.com

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.