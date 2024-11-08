City of Dickson to host free self defense class on November 23

DICKSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — The City of Dickson is hosting a free self defense class on November 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dickson County High School wrestling room.
Attendees are able to learn simple and effective techniques, gain awareness skills to avoid being a target and can practice in a safe and respectful environment.
Space is limited, so if you would like to attend, contact Capt. Blackwell at jblackwell@cityofdickson.com
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Amy: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/b9/b6/1408516a4a91b97639b178fc1ba9/amy-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
I am so inspired by Sheila Gann's love for her husband and her resilience. Anyone who has lost a loved one to Alzheimer's knows how cruel this disease is - not only for the patient but also for those who love and care for them. Mike and Sheila clearly had a remarkable love story, and she is now honoring that in the most beautiful way. Thanks to Forrest Sanders for sharing their story.
-Carrie Sharp