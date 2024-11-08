Watch Now
News

Actions

City of Dickson to host free self defense class on November 23

Dickson Police patch
WTVF
Dickson Police patch
Posted

DICKSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — The City of Dickson is hosting a free self defense class on November 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dickson County High School wrestling room.

Attendees are able to learn simple and effective techniques, gain awareness skills to avoid being a target and can practice in a safe and respectful environment.

Space is limited, so if you would like to attend, contact Capt. Blackwell at jblackwell@cityofdickson.com

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

She's carrying her husband's legacy to raise money for Alzheimer's research

I am so inspired by Sheila Gann's love for her husband and her resilience. Anyone who has lost a loved one to Alzheimer's knows how cruel this disease is - not only for the patient but also for those who love and care for them. Mike and Sheila clearly had a remarkable love story, and she is now honoring that in the most beautiful way. Thanks to Forrest Sanders for sharing their story.

-Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community