City of Franklin announces emergency water shortage amid drought conditions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Franklin is now under an emergency water shortage due to drought conditions in the region. The Mayor's Office announced the emergency status Wednesday.

The city serves approximately 18,500 customers in the Franklin area. The city is asking those customers to reserve water by following these non-essential emergency status one restrictions until further notice:



Washing sidewalks, driveways, and other exterior paved areas except by the city of Franklin in the interest of public safety.

Filling or refilling swimming pools

Noncommercial washing of vehicles and boats.

Any use from a fire hydrant other than to fight fires and ensure adequate water quality in the distribution system.

Watering golf courses.

Dust control or compaction during construction.

"These restrictions will be in effect and enforced until further notice. Emergency Status 1 was declared by Moore based on trigger points established through the municipal code and the city of Franklin Drought Management Plan," city officials said in a statement.

Water Shortage Emergency Status 1 occurs when the water level in a major distribution system reservoir cannot be brought above the two-thirds of the full mark in a full day period which really cuts into supply. Normally these kind of emergency situations last until the next meeting of the Board as they assess the situation, but it's not determined if that will be the case for this case in Franklin.

We'll keep you updated as the city tries to navigate this. Up-to-date information on the city’s water status will be posted on the city's website.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at tony.sloan@newschannel5.com.