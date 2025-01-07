City of Franklin to begin discussion, studying potential to extend services to Mayes Creek Basin area.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — We've seen how Middle Tennessee has changed and grown throughout the years and the suburbs are no different.

Franklin City leaders will soon start the process to discuss potentially annexing a piece of property miles east of the city.

In a petition, there's growing opposition with 100+ people signing and voicing concern for potential development and annexation of the Mays Creek Basin area.

It’s an area along Highway 96 that’s hundreds of acres. Those hundreds of acres are becoming the topic of conversation for residents in Williamson County.

Some say developing on this land will change their ways of life for the worse.

“I’ve lived in Franklin for 34 years,” said Janet Curtis.

She's seen how kids ride around on bikes, how deer roam freely, and how the area has grown.

Curtis believes developing the neighboring Mays Creek Basin property will bring more bad than good.

“Wait and do it after infrastructure is in place. Don’t keep putting the cart before the horse,” said Curtis.

The Mays Creek Basin area is not serviced by the city of Franklin.

It's nearly 500 acres bounded by North Chapel Road and Trinity Road, miles from the city's downtown.

Curtis says if the city annexes the Mays Creek Basin area, making it easier to develop it could raise taxes, eliminate green spaces and natural wildlife, and increase traffic.

“Why is it so important to build an island that doesn’t connect to anything at this point when it’s going to cost so much money,” said Curtis.

“This is just a study at this point in time,” countered Franklin City Mayor, Ken Moore.

Franklin City mayor Ken Moore wouldn't say much as to whether he supports or rejects annexing the property.

He says they're still in the gathering stage.

“It is in our urban growth boundary so long-term. We would love to see if that would be part of the city,” said Moore.

Per state statute, the city must first study and then decide whether to invest in extending city services to the area, an annexation that would cost the city millions.

“We’re trying to garner all the information we can about serving that particular piece of property,” said Moore.

“It just does not fit the area at all. That’s the main concern of mine,” said Curtis.

The city is set to discuss servicing the area at its regular meeting on January 14th.

