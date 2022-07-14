LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The City of La Vergne is inviting residents to submit "letters to the future" for a time capsule celebrating its 50th anniversary.

A time capsule will be buried this August, with plans to be opened in 2072 — in time for the city's 100th anniversary.

Letters can be submitted online through the city's website or handwritten and delivered by August 4.

La Vergne officials ask that handwritten letters be limited to one sheet of paper, front and back. Photos larger than 2 inches by 3 inches will not be accepted. If you submit a photo, write the date on the back with your family name.

Letters for the time capsule can be dropped off or mailed to city hall. Mailed letters can be addressed to:



City Hall

C/O Anne Smith

5093 Murfreesboro Road

La Vergne, TN 37086