City Officials Break Ground On New Workforce Housing In Midtown

6:03 PM, Jan 18, 2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Mayor Megan Barry, council members and Elmington Capital Group broke ground on a new workforce housing development.

The public-private partnership will develop Metro-owned land on 12th Avenue South and Wedgewood Avenue in the Midtown area into a complex of about 160 units of living space.

It was a project two years in the making that became reality during Thursday's groundbreaking ceremony.

