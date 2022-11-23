City officials plan to close Brookmeade homeless encampment by January

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The city estimates about 45 people live in the homeless encampment at Brookmeade Park. This week they were notified that the city plans to relocate them and renovate the park by the first of the year.

In a letter given to residents of the park, the city said it will begin helping with relocation as early as next week. The goal is to find everyone somewhere safe to live before Christmas.

In October, Metro Council approved Nashville Mayor John Cooper's $50 million "Housing First" plan which would, among other things, ramp up the city's capacity for temporary housing.

Metro continues to work with several nonprofits in the area to provide help with housing and other essentials like toiletries, clothes, etc.

By January 1, the city hopes everyone living in Brookmeade will be in safe and clean housing and the encampment will be closed.

The city also plans to close another encampment in South Nashville near Wentworth-Caldwell Park. Officials estimate about 25 people live there.