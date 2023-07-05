City, staff, customers hoping to save 98-year-old post office from closure

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — For nearly one hundred years, there has been a tradition in downtown Franklin. Today, a city, a staff and many loyal customers are hoping that tradition hasn't just met an abrupt end.

There are some who love going to the Five Points Post Office in downtown Franklin because of three familiar faces behind the counter.

"That doesn't hurt!" laughed Paulette Johnson, standing next to co-workers DeeDee Bumpous and Trinka Dykes. "We're very entertaining."

"It's not just a community post office," Paulette continued. "We have fun!"

"It is a character fest!" Trinka added.

"This building opened as the Franklin post office in 1925, and it still has the original PO Boxes that it did back then," DeeDee said. "I know the box numbers, and I know who belongs to them. They don't even have to tell me their name."

Come into the Five Points Post Office today, and you won't find DeeDee, Paulette or Trinka. You'll find the front desk locked up, and a sign re-directing people to another post office.

"Corporate post office had us put slips in the boxes saying, 'we will be closing for good June 30,' and by golly, that's what they've done, and they have no intentions of re-opening," DeeDee said.

"People stop me and ask, 'do you still work at the post office?'," Paulette said. "Well, I did."

This is a contract postal unit, meaning an owner runs it for a contract period.

"In the case of the leased facility...the lessor chose not to renew the lease," A statement from the US Postal Service said in part.

We talked with that lessor, Jeff Nichols, who told us he gave his notice back in January that he'd be leaving later in the year, and he thought someone else would take over. He said there were people interested, trying to reach corporate to apply.

"This is an institution that's warm and sentimental, and I just hate to see it go," Trinka said.

"The city is very, very interested in continuing having a postal unit there," Franklin Mayor Ken Moore said. "We think it adds to the vibrancy of downtown, but it's also a service to our businesses downtown."

If a new owner comes on board, three familiar faces said they'll be back.

"We have a board behind the counter that is full of pictures of people who come in quite often that are family to us," DeeDee said. "We need to be a squeaky wheel that gets greased and gets a new owner."

DeeDee told us, as of the plan right now, boxholders will no longer get mail at this Five Points location. She said boxholders will have to get their mail at the Oak Meadow location, and it will be sent back to the sender after 11 days. A lot of their regulars are still learning this news.

The full USPS statement about the Five Points post office in Franklin is below: