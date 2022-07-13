NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mayor John Cooper celebrated the constituent services tool hubNashville surpassing one million submissions as part of Metro Nashville’s ongoing effort to provide efficient government services to all who need it.

“Getting the fundamentals right and ensuring Metro government has the tools and resources to quickly and effectively serve our residents is essential,” said Mayor Cooper.

The primary mission of hubNashville is to provide equitable, efficient access to non-emergency Metro services and information while also providing data to the mayor's office, Metro Council and Metro departments to support data-driven decision making in city government.

First announced on October 5, 2017, hubNashville changed constituent services in Metro Nashville Davidson County government by providing access to non-emergency services — not only by phone at 311, but also through an online portal at hub.nashville.gov and on the hubNashville 311 mobile app.

Anyone experiencing an emergency should call 911 immediately.