City Winery celebrates Red Grape Crush Day on Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It is crush season at City Winery Nashville and one-of-a-kind red grapes have arrived for their annual Red Grape Crush Day on Monday, October 16.

The winery received ten tons of Cabernet Sauvignon and Zinfandel whole cluster that is ready to be crushed & fermented. City Winery winemakers will be sorting through berries, taste testing, and shoveling the clusters onto the conveyor belt as the grapes make their way to the press. The wine then is sold on-site for folks to enjoy at home.