City Winery Nashville has been sold, venue not set to move for next three years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — City Winery Nashville has been sold, but the venue wants to ensure that patrons know they're not going anywhere just yet.

According to Chairman & CEO of City Winery Michael Dorf, City Winery won't be going anywhere for another three and a half years. Then, they will locate to another location within the city.

"The venue won't be skipping a beat," Dorf said. "We love this city and are thrilled by this exciting growth for City Winery Nashville as we continue celebrating some of the best in live music around good food and wine. Exciting times are ahead!"