Civil rights activists to rally Sunday against Trousdale Turner Correctional Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Justice Department continues its investigation into Tennessee's largest privately-run prison, Trousdale Turner Correctional Center. Civil rights activists are continuing to call for the facility to be shut down.

On Sunday, activists are asking for people to rally at the People's Church at the Hadley Park Community Center. From noon to 1:30 p.m. they'll be collecting more statistics and organizing for future rallies.

Pastor Venita Lewis will be leading the rally. She's a former president of the local NAACP in Nashville. Lewis supports the DOJ for investigating and believes the inmate's civil rights are being violated. It comes after alarming stories detailing violence, lack of communication and inadequate staffing behind the bars. The Tennessee Department of Corrections says they'll cooperate fully with the fed's investigation.

Families with loved ones facing problems while incarcerated there are encouraged to contact the DOJ.