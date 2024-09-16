Clarksville Angel Tree registration is open for children 12 and under

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Salvation Army of Clarksville is opening up registration for their Angel Tree program!
In-person registration is open Sep. 16 to 19 and Sep. 23 to 26 by appointment only — you call (931)-552-5350 to register a child.
Requirements
Children 12 years and younger can register, as long as they are in Montgomery, Houston, or Steward Counties. To register, you need their photo identification, birth certificate, closthing, shoe sizes and gift ideas, and a food stamp letter or verification of your income and expenses if you don't get food stamps.
Purpose
The Salvation Army's Angel Tree program wants to help ensure that every child in need in the community gets to enjoy Christmas morning. It's a way for every family who needs help getting gifts — like new clothes and toys — to have the opportunity to do so with no issues.
“The Angel Tree program is a cornerstone of The Salvation Army’s commitment to serving our community during the holiday season,” said Major Kati Chase, Corps Officer of The Salvation Army in Clarksville. “Each year, we see the incredible impact that this program has on both the recipients and the donors. It’s truly heartwarming to witness the generosity of our community and the joy that these gifts bring to children.”
The wishlists are created after children are registered. They are sent out to people in the community who will help buy the gifts specific to each Angel's needs and wants.
Churches, businesses and organizations in Clarksville can sign up to help get Angel Trees filled by calling (931)-552-5350 or visiting the website for more information.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Amy: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/b9/b6/1408516a4a91b97639b178fc1ba9/amy-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
Forrest Sanders recently introduced us to a Nashville hero named Eudora Boxley. She was the first black woman to have a cooking show on TV in Nashville. Her grandson was precious describing Eudora and how she raised him and how proud he and the family were of her impact not only on WLAC but on a city during the turbulent Civil Rights Era. A woman who did extraordinary things at a time when history did not expect her to.
-Amy Watson