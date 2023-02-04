Clarksville baker barters for eggs as the price skyrockets

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Soaring egg prices are taking a toll on small businesses across Middle Tennessee, but one Clarksville baker found a creative way to address the problem.

CeCe Carson, the owner of Cakes and Sweets by CeCe, has watched as the price for a case of 60 eggs has increased to as high as $27. Instead of increasing prices on her custom made desserts, she decided to ask her customers for help.

She posted on her bakery's Facebook page, that if someone brings her a case of eggs, she would give them a dozen chocolate-covered strawberries just in time for Valentine's Day. Carson said the response was overwhelming.

"The first drop off, I think it was the same day," said Carson. "Then again the next day. Every time I opened the door and I looked out there, there was more!"

Carson expanded the offer to include 5 packs of butter, or 12 bags of powdered sugar in exchange for the chocolate-covered strawberries. She said the offer was initially tied to Valentine's Day, but she may continue it in the future.

"If they order a cake, maybe I can take some pricing off the cake," said Carson. "I feel like it's a win, win. It's helping everybody."

Since 2020, Carson has operated her bakery out of her home in Clarksville. She specializes in custom cakes for occasions ranging from birthdays to weddings. She also makes cake pops, cupcakes, and pretzels and Rice Krispies dipped in chocolate.

She said bartering berries have helped keep her business profitable during one of the busiest baking months of the year. She hoped other bakers would consider taking a similar approach.

"It's so hard for anyone who bakes to make a profit right now," said Carson. "But, this allows me to help someone else, and they help me."

For more information on her bakery visit: www.facebook.com/cakesandsweetsbycece