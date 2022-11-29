Watch Now
News

Actions

Clarksville bank robbery suspect sought

Bank Robbery Suspect for web_CPD_11-28-22.jpeg
Clarksville Police Department
Bank Robbery Suspect for web_CPD_11-28-22.jpeg
Posted at 9:11 PM, Nov 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-28 22:11:44-05

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Clarksville police are searching for a bank robbery suspect who took money from a Regions Bank Monday morning.

An older male, roughly 5' 3" with grey hair, went into the bank in the 2100 block of Lowes Drive around 11 a.m. wearing a puffy jacket and disposable mask and handed a note to the teller demanding money, says the Clarksville Police Department.

No weapon was seen by any witnesses to the crime.

The suspect was last seen in the Lowe's parking lot near the bank and may have left the area in a red 4-door sedan.

Anyone who recognizes the red sedan or the suspect is asked to call Detective Neal at (931) 648-0656 ext. 5538 or call the Tipsline anonymously at (931) 645-8477. You can also submit a tip online at P3tips.com/591.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap