Clarksville bank robbery suspect sought

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Clarksville police are searching for a bank robbery suspect who took money from a Regions Bank Monday morning.

An older male, roughly 5' 3" with grey hair, went into the bank in the 2100 block of Lowes Drive around 11 a.m. wearing a puffy jacket and disposable mask and handed a note to the teller demanding money, says the Clarksville Police Department.

No weapon was seen by any witnesses to the crime.

The suspect was last seen in the Lowe's parking lot near the bank and may have left the area in a red 4-door sedan.

Anyone who recognizes the red sedan or the suspect is asked to call Detective Neal at (931) 648-0656 ext. 5538 or call the Tipsline anonymously at (931) 645-8477. You can also submit a tip online at P3tips.com/591.