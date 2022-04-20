Clarksville basketball coach indicted for stealing money from program

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller's Office revealed a Clarksville middle school basketball coach allegedly stole money from the program.

Those revelations turned into a theft indictment from the Montgomery County Grand Jury against former West Creek Middle School basketball coach Julius Colemon.

He is accused of misappropriating $1,476.11 from the basketball program. He allegedly placed a purchase order for apparel for the team though it never arrived. The comptroller's office said a parent alerted the school.

“State law requires school employees to turn over collected money to the school to be deposited in the appropriate school account,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “Schools must also ensure that employees accurately document collections by using prenumbered receipts, collection logs, or other appropriate documentation.”

Colemon is currently indicted with a charge of theft more than $1,000.

