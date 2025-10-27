Clarksville cancer patient could lose food benefits while fighting stage 4 cancer

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Clarksville woman battling stage 4 cancer said she is fighting not just for her life, but for the basic necessities to survive as she faces the potential loss of her food assistance benefits.

Michelle Lockhart was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer affecting her breast, liver, both lungs and spine. In August of 2014, she said doctors discovered brain cancer with 14 tumors.

The extensive treatments and exhaustion forced her to leave her job two years ago in what she described as a collaborative decision with her medical team.

"It was a collaborative decision between myself and my doctors," Lockhart said.

Now living on disability in Clarksville, Lockhart said she earns only a third of her previous income. When her disability payments were approved, the amount triggered concern about making ends meet.

"It was accepted and then I was given the amount to which sets off a little bit of a panic. You're you're like how am I going to make this? How is this going to work?" Lockhart said.

While her bills remain the same each month, her reduced income sometimes falls short. Most days are spent resting between cancer treatments.

"Today was I feel like a special day. I actually put makeup on today," Lockhart said.

Despite small victories, her uncertainty continues to grow. Lockhart said she could lose her SNAP benefits next month, adding another layer of stress to her battle.

She said she faces judgment from those who don't understand her situation, seeing criticism online about people needing government assistance.

"It's really sad that someone would just look at me and say she is just a lazy human being. I see things, online comments, 'I wish people would just get a job' and they don't understand that someone in my position is not abusing the situation, it is a dire need," Lockhart said.

Food banks can only provide limited help, and without her benefits, Lockhart said she cannot afford the protein foods her body needs to fight cancer.

She said she's asking for understanding, emphasizing that behind every number on a government form is someone still fighting to live.

