Clarksville Christmas Parade returning this December

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Clarksville Christmas Parade will be back to its old self this holiday season.

The City of Clarksville announced the parade will take place December 4 from 5-7 p.m.

Historic downtown Clarksville will be filled with floats and holiday cheer.

Last year's parade was a drive-thru version due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but recent COVID-19 numbers have led to this year's version getting the green light from city leaders.

“The downward trend we’re seeing allows us to make an informed decision on safely hosting events this holiday season here in Clarksville,” Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said, “I’m excited to bundle up this year and enjoy the Clarksville Christmas Parade that is a staple tradition of our downtown."

The theme of this year's parade will be gingerbread houses.

Registration for the Christmas parade is open until November 19.

