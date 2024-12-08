Clarksville church reopens one year after tornado

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the moments after a tornado swept through Clarksville on December 9, 2023 Pastor Eric Soard drove to his church. During the service at Fellowship Church he describes what he saw.

"Even in that moment and that it natural sunlight coming through giant gaping holes, it hit me that we were not going to be able to worship here for a while," said Soard. "We were thinking six months we would be back in our building, it.s been 52 weeks a year."

With each new week, faith moved them closer to worshiping together in their North Clarksville community again.

"We had church members homes that were destroyed as well so it was never a question for us that we wanted to come back here," said Soard.

Just one day shy of a year since the tornado shut the building down, the congregation came back to the newly remodeled building together.

"Having that community to come together and be there for others that is what makes this a sacred space," said Soard. "To look out at the people sitting in the chairs and worshiping together and to know that they get to come back and be home in their church."

Services at Fellowship Church are at 10 a.m. each Sunday.

