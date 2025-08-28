Clarksville committee recommends pay study to compare firefighter compensation with other fire departments

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After a long-term effort by the Clarksville Fire Fighters Association to raise awareness about firefighter pay, some city leaders are recommending a special study to take a closer look at compensation rates.

The study would compare the pay rate for firefighters in Clarksville with other communities around the region.

Next week, the council will vote on whether to implement this pay study at their meeting on Thursday.

When I met Jesse Snyder on his day off from his main job as a captain in the Clarksville Fire Rescue, his schedule was pretty packed.

“I was fixing drywall this morning and my son is hanging ceiling fans," said Jesse Snyder, president of the Clarksville Fire Fighters Association.

He was working on his construction business.

After 30 years of firefighting, this extra income isn’t a necessity for him, but he said many young firefighters in Clarksville need to take a second job to make ends meet.

"I do also employ two young firefighters that do have to work because they don't have enough coming in to survive," said Snyder.

Snyder said firefighters work a 24-hour shift, then get 48 hours off.

Snyder said some people suggest that those extra hours can be used for getting a second job, but he is hoping pay will rise enough so firefighters can choose to do that, but not out of necessity.

"I would love to see the firefighters be able to physically and mentally recuperate after a shift," Snyder said.

The Clarksville Fire Fighters Association is the union that's been advocating for higher pay for firefighters in Clarksville.

Right now, pay starts at just under $44,000 per year.

"If we could get in there where we had a step rates, where it went up so much per year, or went up so much per certification, or anything like that," Snyder said.

Snyder said he’s also worried Clarksville may lose its firefighters to other departments if the pay is not competitive.

Clarksville City Council’s Public Safety Committee is recommending a special study to examine how Clarksville's firefighter pay stacks up against other departments.

Councilman Jimmy Brown, who represents Ward 9, sits on that committee.

While all city employees received a 2.5% increase in pay in the new budget, I asked Brown why the union's previous push for higher wages beyond that didn't get approved.

"We're trying to work within a budget, too. You know, it'd be great if we didn't have to work within a budget, and we could give people, you know, 10%, 15%. But you know, we do have to work within a budget that the citizens voted us to try and stay in," Brown said.

Brown noted that some council members want to examine the issue more thoroughly before the next budget season.

"Some of us are new on this council, and we want to look at things a little bit better, trying to have some of this stuff, these surveys, or things ready for the next budget season," Brown said.

Snyder remains hopeful this will work out in the union's favor.

"We're happy that they're finally taking a look at it, because we felt like we've gone unheard for a while," Snyder said.

City leaders will hold a public session discussing the details of how the pay study would work on Thursday, August 28, 2025.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Robb Coles and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.