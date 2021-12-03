Clarksville Crime Stoppers increase rewards for cold case homicides

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Clarksville-Montgomery County Crime Stoppers and the Clarksville Police Department are hoping to provide more families with closure and justice.

Cash rewards will be increased from $1,000 to $5,000 for information that helps solve cold cases.

Crime Stoppers allows people to submit tips anonymously without retribution.

In Clarksville, cold cases are classified as a homicide more than three years old, or a missing persons case in which the person hasn't been seen in more than a year.

There are 29 of those cases. Right now the oldest is from 1991.

One of the unsolved cases from 1992, is the murder of Jerry Cope, also known as "P'Knutts."

She was killed as she was was closing a local bar. No suspects have ever been named.

Detectives say there's nothing like being able to give families closure.

"One of the best feelings is calling in a mother or father to the office and they've been waiting for answers, and you can tell them that there's been resolution to their family member's case," said Captain Keenan Carlton with Clarksville Police Department.

In the last two years, Clarksville Police have been able to make those calls after solving seven cold cases.

You can contact the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers here.

