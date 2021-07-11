Clarksville detectives make arrest for 2010 murders

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Detectives with the Clarksville Police Department's Special Operations Homicide Unit have arrested a man for the 2010 murders of William and Ina Campbell.

On January 29th 2010, officers responded to 201 Jackson Road in Clarksville where they found 82-year-old William Campbell and his wife, 81-year-old Ina Campbell both dead in their beds.

They each had a single gunshot wound to the head.

The case was presented to the Montgomery County Grand Jury last June. They returned with an indictment for the murdered couple's adopted son 63-year-old William Roger Campbell.

He was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder.

Just weeks ago on June 21st, Deputies with the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office in Georgia arrested Campbell at his home.

He was extradited back to Clarksville, and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on Saturday.