Clarksville double homicide leaves family in grief and fighting for justice

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Glenn Nicholson Sr. and Shaqueta Nicholson are grappling with the reality of losing their beloved son, Glenn Nicholson Jr. (affectionately known as G Baby) and his girlfriend, Savannah Lumpkin, in a senseless act of violence.

Glenn Jr. — described by his parents as a vibrant soul who loved music, video games, being a father, and his relationship with Savannah — brought immense joy into their lives. However, their world shattered on April 8 when tragedy struck their family.

The Clarksville Police Department responded to Martin Street for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the bodies of Glenn and Savannah. They were shot and died on the scene.

"To be taken like this. They didn't deserve this. They were in the primes of their lives. This is the best time of a person's life," said Shaqueta Nicholson, Glenn Jr.’s mother.

The heartbroken parents not only mourn the loss of their son but also grieve for Savannah, whom they considered a daughter.

"At the end of the day, that was my daughter-in-law. There’s no ifs, ands, or buts about it. That’s my daughter-in-law; I loved her like my own child," said Nicholson Sr.

Savannah, who played an integral role in raising Glenn's 3-year-old daughter, brought happiness into their lives. The trio shared countless joyful moments together, moments now are just memories.

"It wasn't needed. It was senseless. I just hope somebody comes forward so justice can be served," said Shaqueta Nicholson.

Glenn Sr. and Shaqueta said they couple never bothered anyone. They can't understand why someone would want to shoot and kill them.

"All we want is justice. All we want is justice," echoed the grieving parents.

As the community mourns this tragic loss, the Nicholsons vow to keep the memories of Glenn Jr. and Savannah alive, particularly for the sake of Glenn's young daughter.

Police have not mentioned a motive or a suspect in this case. These homcides are the first and second homicides for Clarksville in 2024.

In their pursuit of justice, authorities urge anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the lead investigator, Detective Tim Green, at (931) 648-0656 ext. 5149. For those wishing to remain anonymous and potentially receive a cash reward, they can reach out to the Clarksville/Montgomery County Crime Stopper Tipline at (931) 645-8477 or submit a tip online at P3tips.com/591.