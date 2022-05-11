Clarksville downtown market returns Saturday

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Clarksville Downtown Market returns for its 14th year on the the Public Square in a 2022 grand opening at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

The weekly open-air market features farmers and artisans selling 100% locally grown fresh produce, food items and handcrafted products.

This year, 110 vendors and a variety of food trucks will be featured throughout the season to connect customers with local businesses.

There will also be special event days.

“Our award-winning Downtown Market is back, and better than ever thanks to the hard work of our Parks & Recreation staff,” Mayor Joe Pitts said. “The return of the market is a sign that summer fun is upon us and local fresh produce is here once again. Come enjoy your Saturday mornings with us downtown throughout the summer, and experience all that local Clarksville vendors have to offer.”

The Market will be open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. May 14 through October 1 at Public Square. The Clarksville Downtown Market Facebook page will provide continuing announcements and updates on special events throughout the season.

More information is also available by contacting the Clarksville Parks and Recreation department at 931-645-7476 or by emailing them at parksrec@cityofclarksville.com.

Here is the upcoming schedule:

May 14 - A Fresh Start