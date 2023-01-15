Watch Now
Clarksville Fire Rescue battled house fire on Hattington Drive

Clarksville Fire Rescue
Posted at 7:49 AM, Jan 15, 2023
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Clarksville Fire Rescue responded to a house fire on Hattington Drive around 3:14 a.m.

Officials worked quickly to battle the fire. No one was injured as the family escaped the flames. The American Red Cross responded to the scene to help the displaced family.

Early investigations show that the fire started from an electrical malfunction on an outdoor string of lights on the back deck of the house.

Officials say that Ring camera footage captured the beginning of the blaze.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
