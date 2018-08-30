Clarksville Forms Opioid Task Force

9:37 PM, Aug 29, 2018

393517 03: The prescription medicine OxyContin is displayed August 21, 2001 at a Walgreens drugstore in Brookline, MA. The powerful painkiller, manufactured to relieve the pain of seriously ill people, is being used by some addicts to achieve a high similar to a heroin rush. Its popularity among abusers of the drug has resulted in a string of pharmacy robberies nationwide. Armed robbers raid the pharmacies for the painkiller which has a street value of $40 for a 40mg pill. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images)

Darren McCollester
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan is forming an Opioid Task Force to help the city develop a coordinated response to the ongoing crisis. 

The plan for the group is to find long-term solutions to reduce opioid abuse, dependence and overdoses. 

The task force is made up of veteran outreach leaders, health professionals and city leaders.

It's expected to grow to about nine members over the next few weeks. The following people have already committed to serve:

  • Dr. Vernon “Mike” Carrigan, chief administrator of Premier Medical Group
  • Jeremy Bowles, a pharmacist
  • Dr. James “Danny” Davis, a chiropractic health practitioner
  • Sherry Pickering, executive director of the Montgomery County Veterans Coalition
  • Leslie Chiodini, executive director of the Clarksville-Montgomery County Community Action Agency

In 2016 there were 29 drug overdose deaths in the county -- 15 from opioids. In 2015, there were 36 overdose deaths -- with 24 from opioids.

No heroin overdose deaths occurred in Montgomery County in 2016, while two were recorded in 2015. (2017 data was not yet available.)

