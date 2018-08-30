Clarksville Forms Opioid Task Force

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan is forming an Opioid Task Force to help the city develop a coordinated response to the ongoing crisis.

The plan for the group is to find long-term solutions to reduce opioid abuse, dependence and overdoses.

The task force is made up of veteran outreach leaders, health professionals and city leaders.

It's expected to grow to about nine members over the next few weeks. The following people have already committed to serve:

Dr. Vernon “Mike” Carrigan, chief administrator of Premier Medical Group

Jeremy Bowles, a pharmacist

Dr. James “Danny” Davis, a chiropractic health practitioner

Sherry Pickering, executive director of the Montgomery County Veterans Coalition

Leslie Chiodini, executive director of the Clarksville-Montgomery County Community Action Agency

In 2016 there were 29 drug overdose deaths in the county -- 15 from opioids. In 2015, there were 36 overdose deaths -- with 24 from opioids.

No heroin overdose deaths occurred in Montgomery County in 2016, while two were recorded in 2015. (2017 data was not yet available.)