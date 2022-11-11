Clarksville hit-and-run suspect sought by police

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Clarksville police are searching for a woman who has been identified as the driver in a Clarksville hit-and-run that injured two people Tuesday afternoon.

Imec Almestica-Tisdale, 34, was driving a white Chrysler 300 sedan that struck two pedestrians on Lafayette Road between Orleans Drive and Darlene Drive around 12:30 p.m., said Clarksville police.

The driver of the car did not stop and fled the scene, according to initial reports.

One of the pedestrians was flown to a Nashville hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

Clarksville police reported Wednesday afternoon that the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run was found.

On Thursday, Clarksville police said Almestica-Tisdale called 911 late Tuesday evening around 11:13 p.m. to report that her vehicle had been stolen earlier in the day, providing a timeline of events that happened prior to the hit-and-run.

Clarksville police FACT Investigator Crosby looked into the evidence provided and determined Almestica-Tisdale's report was false.

Warrants for aggravated assault, duty to give information and render aid, leaving the scene of an accident with injury, no proof of insurance, and filing false reports have been taken out on Almestica-Tisdale. Her bond has been set at $80,000 for when she is eventually taken into custody.

Anyone with information about the location of Almestica-Tisdale is asked to call 911 or contact Investigator Crosby at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5336.