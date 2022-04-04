Watch
Clarksville house catches fire from unattended chicken nuggets and fries

Kitchen fire in Clarksville, firefighters
Clarksville Fire Rescue
Kitchen fire in Clarksville, firefighters
Posted at 12:44 PM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 13:44:30-04

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A home on Brandywine Drive in Clarksville was brought under control by Clarksville Fire Rescue on Sunday evening after the kitchen caught fire around 6:50 p.m. No injuries were reported.

The renter of the home had been cooking chicken nuggets and french fries when they took a break to run to the bathroom. When they returned, the kitchen was ablaze.

kitchen fire in Clarksville, back window smoke

Unattended cooking is the number one cause of fires in the United States.

The family had renter's insurance, which is highly recommended in case of emergency events such as this one.

