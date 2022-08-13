Clarksville HS student hit by car, flown to Vanderbilt Medical

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — A Clarksville High School student was hit by a car Friday afternoon in front of the school and had to be transported by Life Flight to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

According to a statement provided to Clarksville-Montgomery County School System Chief Communications Officer Anthony Johnson, the student attempted to cross the street after school dismissed Friday afternoon to meet a parent/guardian in a church parking lot. Traffic was at a standstill on both sides of the road when the student spotted their ride and began to cross. A car traveling in the middle lane struck the student as they were crossing the street.

The report Johnson was given stated that a City of Clarksville crossing guard and Clarksville Police Department officer were directing traffic at the time of the incident, but the student ran in between where each of these workers were stationed.

Clarksville Police officers who were at the scene assisted with traffic, while the School Resource Officer and a patrol officer with Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident.

There is no statement on the condition of the student as of Friday evening.

Johnson says on behalf of the Clarksville-Montgomery School System, "We are praying for the student and family."

