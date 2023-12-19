Clarksville is recycling Christmas trees this year

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Beginning Tuesday, Dec. 26, Clarksville residents can drop of their Christmas trees at Heritage Park to be recycled.

There is a designated drop off area taped off at Heritage Park's soccer parking area. The trees will be chipped on site and used as mulch for landscaping and trails.

The trees must be left undecorated, unbagged and with metal backings removed. They can be dropped off during park hours until Monday, Jan. 8.

For more information, contact Building and Facilities Management at (931)-553-2444.