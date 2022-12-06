Watch Now
Clarksville man dead after alleged domestic assault on mother

Posted at 6:58 PM, Dec 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-05 19:58:46-05

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man is dead after reportedly attacking his mother at a home near Clarksville Monday morning.

Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office were called to a home in the 1500 block of Gratton Avenue just before 10:30 a.m. for a domestic assault involving a husband, wife and their adult son.

When deputies arrived, they found the son, Brandon Pulley, unresponsive inside the home. The deputies on scene began CPR on Pulley until medical units arrived, taking him to Tennova Medical Center. Pulley was later pronounced dead at the medical center.

Criminal investigators with the sheriff's office also responded to the scene. The initial findings by the team determined Pulley began attacking his mother, Connie Bearden, with a weapon, unprovoked, resulting in injuries to her head and back. Mrs. Bearden's husband, Henry Bearden, attempted to defend Mrs. Bearden by restraining Pulley, says the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says this is an active investigation.

Newschannel5 will update this article when more information becomes available.

