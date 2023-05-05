Clarksville man killed in Madison Street collision

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person was killed in a crash involving two vehicles on Madison Street in Clarksville Wednesday afternoon.

The Clarksville Police Department has identified the victim as 56-year-old Clarksville resident Mark Norman. Police say the crash happened near 10th Street around 12:32 p.m., involving a pickup truck and sedan.

Fatal Accident Crash Team investigators with Clarksville police processed the scene at the time of the collision and kept the roadway blocked Wednesday afternoon until 5:55 p.m.