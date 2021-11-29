Watch
Clarksville man shot after looking at Ring camera

WPIX
A file image of a police officer and a part of a police vehicle
Police
Posted at 8:12 AM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 09:12:41-05

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred overnight after a man looked at his Ring camera.

The incident happened around 12 a.m. when a homeowner on Michaela Circle went outside to investigate some suspicious activity he noticed on his Ring camera.

Authorities said the homeowner was transported to a local area hospital, and the search is on going for the possible suspects.

This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public at this time, police said.

