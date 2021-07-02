Clarksville man to join 'Big Brother' house for Season 23

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With just a matter of days until the premiere of Season 23 of "Big Brother" on CBS, we're getting our first look at the 16 cast members.

The house guests range from a phlebotomist, lawyer, dancer to a flight attendant. Among them is Middle Tennessee native and farmer, Brandon "Frenchie" French.

French is from Camden but currently lives in Clarksville. When asked what his strategy is for winning the game he said, “Building relationships with everyone, not just your alliance. Being a farmer, no two days are the same. You never know what to expect. I always have to evolve and change game plans on a daily basis and I have got really good at it. Set strategies are overrated and crumble, so my lifestyle fits perfect with the Big Brother house.”

He also listed these fun facts about himself:

At 13, I won the NFL national punt, pass, and kick competition.

We have a two-time grand national champion show bull that lives better than most humans.

I'm a proud member of the NAACP.

I'm prior military.

The only thing that I'm scared of in life is our devil rooster.

"Big Brother" premieres on July 7 at 8 p.m. on CBS.