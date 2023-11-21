Clarksville middle school administrators fired after drinking, coming back to campus

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The principal and three assistant principals at New Providence Middle School were fired from their jobs this month after allegedly drinking off campus before returning to school property, district officials said.

Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools posted all four job openings on Tuesday.

"These have been difficult days for the entire New Providence community," Schanda Doughty wrote in a letter to parents. "However, the actions of a few do not define New Providence Middle School. The faculty and staff at New Providence remain committed to providing consistency and stability for students, and through their expertise, passion for children, professionalism, and empathy, we will get through this difficult time and ensure all students are educated and empowered to reach their full potential."

Per the district, the district's human resources department was contacted after a middle school basketball game on Nov. 9, because no administrator was present at the game. However, district officials found all four school principals returned to the school campus during the game but had consumed alcohol before their return.

"During the investigation, multiple witnesses came forward with statements, and Human Resources was able to obtain additional evidence," Doughty wrote. "From these witness statements, interviews with the school administrators, and additional evidence, district leadership will be removing the current leadership at New Providence Middle effective immediately due to conduct unbecoming of educators, consuming alcohol prior to returning to school property and in the presence of students on campus, and neglect of duty. As building administrators, their responsibility is to ensure student safety is a top priority."

An interim is now put in place until the four positions are filled.