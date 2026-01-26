Clarksville-Montgomery County School System to remain closed through Wednesday

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — All Clarksville-Montgomery County School System schools and district offices will remain closed through Wednesday, Jan. 28, due to ongoing winter weather impacts.

All after-school activities, athletics and practices are also canceled through Wednesday. District leaders said mission-essential employees who need to report to work will be contacted directly by their supervisors.

Officials said heavy winter precipitation over the weekend combined with extreme cold has created dangerous conditions, including thick layers of ice on roads and campuses. Crews continue to monitor conditions and will notify families as soon as possible about plans for the remainder of the week.

CMCSS is urging families to prepare for the possibility of an extended closure as recovery efforts continue.