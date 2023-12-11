Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools closed for the remainder of the week

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Clarksville-Montgomery County schools (CMCSS) will be closed for the remainder of the week, Tuesday through Friday.
Classes will resume on Thursday, Jan. 4.
What does this mean for students?
According to school officials, high school exams will be waived. Student's highest grade from the first or second nine weeks will replace the exam score.
When classes resume, Jan. 4 and 5 will be wrap-up days for the previous semester. The 2nd semester will begin on Jan. 8.
A statement from the CMCSS explains the decision:
CMCSS will exhaust its inclement weather stockpile days this week. However, with the state of emergency and the devastation in our community, CMCSS leadership has been in conversation with state leaders. We appreciate how supportive leadership at the Governor’s Office and Tennessee Department of Education have been, and we will follow up with more information about this topic in the coming weeks.
