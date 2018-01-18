Clarksville Motorcycle Gang Members Indicted On Federal Charges

12:07 PM, Jan 18, 2018
34 mins ago
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Several members of a Clarksville motorcycle gang have been indicted on federal charges in a large-scale investigation.

Officials said 12 members of the Mongols Motorcycle Gang are charged with racketeering conspiracy. Three others were charged with other federal crimes, including large-scale drug trafficking and crimes related to the Hobbs Act.

According to the 54-count indictment, members and associates were involved in murder, attempted murder, assault, kidnapping, robbery, extortion, witness tampering, money laundering, interstate travel in aid of racketeering and large-scale drug trafficking.

Several suspects were arrested Thursday morning. A suspect identified as Steven Cole has yet to be taken into custody.

The 12 charged in the racketeering conspiracy are:

  • James Wesley Frazier, a/k/a “Slo-Mo,” a/k/a “Special,” 30, of Clarksville
  • Aelix Santiago, a/k/a “Goon,” a/k/a “Big O,” a/k/a “Big Offit,” 29, of Clarksville 
  • Kyle Heade, 30, formerly of Fort Campbell, Kentucky 
  • Joel Aldridge, a/k/a “Sleezy,” a/k/a “Spoon,” 36, of Clarksville 
  • James Hines, a/k/a “Fester,” 42, of Clarksville
  • Michael Forrester, Jr., a/k/a “Stix,” 29, of Clarksville
  • Stephen Cole, a/k/a “Lurch,” 36, of Clarksville
  • Jamie Hern, a/k/a “J-Roc,” 38, of Clarksville
  • Robert Humiston, a/k/a “Bric,” a/k/a “Brichands,” 25, of Dover
  • Michael Myers, a/k/a “Yea Yea,” 33, of Oak Grove, Kentucky
  • Michael Levi West, a/k/a “Smurf,” a/k/a “Blue,” 35, of Clarksville
  • Adrianna Frazier, a/k/a “Adrianna Miles,” 32, of Owensboro, Kentucky 

Derek Leighton Stanley, 43, of Owensboro, Kentucky was charged with large-scale drug trafficking. Timothy Grant, 31, of Clarksville, and Dustin McCracken, a/k/a “D,” 28, of Clarksville, were charged with offenses related to Hobbs Act Robbery.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top