Clarksville officials cancel Fright on Franklin

CLARKSVILLE, Tennessee (WTVF) — The City of Clarksville canceled its annual Fright on Franklin event to ensure the current downward trend of COVID cases in Clarksville-Montgomery County can continue, according to a city media release.

While local cases of COVID-19 are on a decline, city officials said the event presents a unique public health concern with thousands of people in a small area of Downtown Clarksville as well as many young children who cannot be vaccinated and are considered high risk.

“We’re beginning to see a downward trend in cases for Clarksville-Montgomery County and to ensure we protect our ability to hold in-person events in the future, we felt that canceling Fright on Franklin was an additional measure that needed to be taken,” City of Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said. “That being said, we’re already planning, and excited for the holiday season that’s around the corner, so just know that this cancellation is to err on the side of caution with a strong hope to return to in-person events this holiday season.”

Clarksville Parks & Recreation Director, Jennifer Letourneau, cited vaccine availability for young children as a primary factor in the decision.

“Fright on Franklin is held specifically for the age group that is too young to be vaccinated," she said. "The health and safety of our citizens is part of our mission and we don’t make these decisions lightly. We look forward to in-person events this holiday season.”

Trick-or-treating and other traditional Halloween celebrations are not regulated by any local authorities. Residents are encouraged to participate in the celebrations responsibly, city officials said.