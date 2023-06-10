Clarksville on ice: Ford Center puts skaters back in the rink

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — People in Montgomery County no longer have to endure a long drive to Nashville in search of an ice rink, as a new facility has opened right in their backyard.

The Ford Ice Center in Clarksvillehas officially opened its doors to the public, bringing joy to the local community. On its inaugural day of public skate, nearly 100 people registered to take part in the exciting activity.

People flocked to the facility of all ages .

"I love it because I'm meeting new friends," said 7-year-old Malcom Butcher, encapsulating the sentiment shared by many attending the event.

The 5 p.m. session saw more than 40 people signing up for ice skating, while another 30 individuals were scheduled for the 7 p.m. session. Before, residents of Montgomery County had to handle a 45-minute drive to Nashville for their ice skating needs, including hockey players.

However, with the introduction of the F&M Bank Arena, public skating is back.

Katlyn Butcher, a Montgomery County mom, was excited her children can have this opportunity.

"I'm very pleased to have this here. I think my child is going to love the ice. This might be our new home. We'll be here a lot."

To participate in the ice skating sessions, pre-registration is required, allowing individuals to sign a waiver beforehand. The registration fee is $12, irrespective of whether skates are brought along, and on-site skate rentals are offered free of charge.

The Ford Ice Center will be sharing its space with the F&M Bank Arena, a multipurpose event center. An eagerly anticipated grand opening is scheduled for July, where the venue will become the hub of sports activities in Clarksville.

The event space will be versatile, hosting hockey, basketball, cheerleading, volleyball, figure skating, concerts and much more. Depending on the sport being played, the F&M Bank Arena can accommodate up to 6,000 spectators.

Excited parents and children is just excited they can have something like this in their own city.

One parent expressed his pure joy.

"It's really exciting. I've got four boys, and my daughter is skating right now. My boys are playing hockey. So, it's a lot of fun to be able to see them on the ice, and them growing up to play hockey is just really exciting," said Ryan Fluckiger.

For those unable to attend the opening night, there will be further opportunities for ice skating on Saturday. Public skating will commence at 12:45 p.m., allowing more residents to enjoy the exhilarating experience provided by the Ford Ice Center in Clarksville.