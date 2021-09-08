Clarksville opens drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites at Heritage Park, Crow Recreation Center

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two new drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites are opening in Clarksville due to the rise in demand in Montgomery County.

Free oral swab tests will be offered at Heritage Park and Crow Recreation Center. Testing will be offered in the soccer parking lot at 1241 Peachers Mill Road on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. At the recreation center, testing will be available in the parking lot at 211 Richview Road on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The city is partnering with CH Consulting Solutions, a Nashville-based emergency medicine provider, to offer the testing. Results will be expected back in one to two days for swabs taken on the weekdays and three to four days for swabs taken on weekends.

"As COVID-19 numbers began to rise throughout Clarksville-Montgomery County, the City looked at ways that it could help," said Jennifer Letourneau, Clarksville Parks & Recreation director. "By providing CH Consulting Solutions a place to provide testing, we utilized our resources to help alleviate stress on other testing sites throughout the area and help people get the testing they need to navigate these challenging times."

In recent weeks, the demand for COVID-19 tests in Montgomery County has surged to near its highest levels seen in January.

Tennessee Department of Health COVID-19 tests reported per day

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, Montgomery County has averaged 895 tests per day over the last week, with an average positive rate of 23%.