Clarksville Pike EZ-Mart shooting suspect sought by police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Detectives with the Violent Crimes division of the Metro Nashville Police Department are attempting to identify a shooting suspect from an incident which left a teen in critical condition last month.

The shooting took place just before 1 p.m. at an EZ-Mart store in the 2600 block of Clarksville Pike on Sept. 28, says Metro police.

The young male suspect entered the EZ-Mart store with a noticeably visible handgun in his waistband. The suspect and a 16-year-old patron inside the store were involved in a fight before the suspect shot the teen.

The victim suffered critical injuries as a result of the shooting but is currently in stable condition at a local hospital.

Anyone with information about the identity of the shooting suspect shown in the surveillance photos provided by Metro police is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. All callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.