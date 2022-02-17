Clarksville police: 78-year-old woman robbed while praying in church

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Clarksville police said a 78-year-old woman was robbed while she was praying inside a church.

According to the police department, the woman was in the Hilldale Baptist Church sanctuary on the evening of February 9 when she was approached by two women.

After a short conversation, one of the women asked to pray with her. Police said while they were praying, the other woman went through the victim's purse and stole her wallet.

Police said there was a group of four women in total inside the church with the victim. Three of them were seen on security cameras at a Sam's Club where the victim's credit card was used shortly after the theft.

Clarksville police are asking anyone with information on who they are to call Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477 or Detective Bradley at 931-648-0656, ext. 5159.