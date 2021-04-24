Clarksville police are looking for a man who fled arrest on foot

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Clarksville police are searching a man who fled on foot from officers.

According to Clarksville police, 34-year-old Dustin Williams made contact with Clarksville officers around 2 p.m. on Saturday which stemmed from an earlier incident in Montgomery county around 8:15 a.m.

Williams abandoned the vehicle that was taken from the county incident and fled on foot to an area near Terminal Road. He then attempted to steal another vehicle at the same place but was unsuccessful and ran from there on foot.

Police say he is not armed or a dangerous threat to the public.

Williams was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts, and an orange beanie cap. He's also believed to be bare foot.

Anyone who sees this man is encouraged to call the police.