Clarksville Police Ask For Leads In 5 Murders

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Imagine getting a phone call that your loved one was murdered, and police are still trying to figure out who's responsible. That's the hard reality for five families in Clarksville, and they're hoping for new leads in the cases.

A 39-year-old man was shot and killed back in April of 2017 and so far, no arrest have been made.

Police worked three homicides back to back in November where three men lost their lives, and just this month a 23-year-old lost his life as a result of gun violence.

Sandy Lane lost her son, Christopher Lane back in November, and says the pain doesn't heal with time. But, an arrest would bring the family peace.

"We take it day by day. It hurts. It's hard to go by and when I talk about him I cry when I think about him I cry," said Sandy Lane.



If you have any information that may help find the people responsible for these murders call Crime Stoppers at (931) 645-8477. A reward was offered for information leading to an arrest.