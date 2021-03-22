Clarksville Police asking for help after girl hit while riding bicycle

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An 8-year-old girl has been taken to the hospital after she was hit by a vehicle Sunday evening while riding her bicycle.

Clarksville police say the incident happened on Bancroft Drive near Prescott Drive just before 5:30 p.m.

As of Monday morning, the girl was in stable condition, police said. The 47-year-old driver accused of hitting her has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash with injuries.

Anyone with information or home surveillance video of the incident is asked to contact the Clarksville Police tip line at 931-645-8477.