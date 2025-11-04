Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Clarksville Police Department among those to receive new oral drug testing equipment

Police lights
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Tennessee Highway Safety Office recently supplied funding via grant to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for the purchase of oral drug testing equipment 24 Abbott SoToxa Oral Fluid Mobile Testing Devices.

The devices are supposed to detect the use of six drug classes and the specific chemicals that can impair drivers: amphetamines, methamphetamines, benzodiazepines, cannabinoids, cocaine and opiates.

The Clarksville Police Department will be one of just a few departments in the state to use the SoToxa Mobile Testing System.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.

Vandy's band of misfits turns heads with 7-1 start

This is a story I immediately went home and showed my boys - young athletes with big dreams. The Vanderbilt football team's success has stolen the spotlight - what I love about Steve Layman's story is he reveals the individual hardships it took to get there. As Clark Lea says, "we all have scuff marks." This team proves perseverance pays off!

- Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Real People. Real Conversations. Real Connection. Watch at 6PM.