Clarksville Police Department among those to receive new oral drug testing equipment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Tennessee Highway Safety Office recently supplied funding via grant to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for the purchase of oral drug testing equipment 24 Abbott SoToxa Oral Fluid Mobile Testing Devices.
The devices are supposed to detect the use of six drug classes and the specific chemicals that can impair drivers: amphetamines, methamphetamines, benzodiazepines, cannabinoids, cocaine and opiates.
The Clarksville Police Department will be one of just a few departments in the state to use the SoToxa Mobile Testing System.
